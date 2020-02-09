Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 322,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,665. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

