Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. 584,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

