Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.55). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCPH. ValuEngine lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,414,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.48. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

