Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $29.60 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SA. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 179,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.