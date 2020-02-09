SecretCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One SecretCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SecretCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. SecretCoin has a market capitalization of $16,622.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club . SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

