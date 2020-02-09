Semux (SEM) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $35,453.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021339 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002193 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000542 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

