Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SENS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. Sensyne Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

