Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DDEX, IDEX and Upbit. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026183 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006078 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, IDEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bibox, Upbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

