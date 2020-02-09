SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,884 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.