SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,576 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $208.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.95. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.89.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

