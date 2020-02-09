SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $96.20.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

