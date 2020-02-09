Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given Hold Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 872 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 917.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.76. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.