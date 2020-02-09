Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

BLW stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

