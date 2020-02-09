Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,603 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.