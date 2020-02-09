Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

EFT opened at $13.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

