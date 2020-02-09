Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 103,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

