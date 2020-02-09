Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $44,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 626,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

