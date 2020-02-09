Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.05

Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$3.05 ($2.16) and last traded at A$3.04 ($2.15), with a volume of 895296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.04 ($2.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In other Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re news, insider Philip Clark bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Company Profile (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

