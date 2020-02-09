Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €127.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIE. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

FRA SIE opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

