Sigma Planning Corp Invests $958,000 in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 168,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 658,548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.95 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.