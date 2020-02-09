Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.29. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,987,001 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.37. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.34% and a negative net margin of 657.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.