Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

NYSE SKX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

