Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

NYSE SKX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Analyst Recommendations for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit