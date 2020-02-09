SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Paypal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

