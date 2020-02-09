SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

