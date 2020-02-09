SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of SkyOak Wealt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 461.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

