SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New Investment in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE CALX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Calix Inc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

