SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

