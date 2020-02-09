SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

