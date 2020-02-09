SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $306.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.