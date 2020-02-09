Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $382,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,203 shares in the company, valued at $38,664,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Smartsheet by 138.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

