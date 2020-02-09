SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. HP accounts for 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HP by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $69,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,924. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

