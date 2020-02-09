Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $27,000 Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 74,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,040,894.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,231 shares of company stock worth $2,493,594. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.