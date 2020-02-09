Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $86,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 601,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $925.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.