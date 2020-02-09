Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $37,000 Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $47.25 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

