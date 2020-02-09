Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New Investment in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Enova International Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.