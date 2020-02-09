Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

