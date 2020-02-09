Social Send (SEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $101.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $253,247.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003825 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,524,108 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

