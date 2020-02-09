Societe Generale Trims BP (LON:BP) Target Price to GBX 525

BP (LON:BP) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 602.35 ($7.92).

BP stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 484.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 497.23. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

