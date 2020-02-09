South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.49 Million

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report $576.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.97 million and the lowest is $561.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $521.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 678,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,937. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

