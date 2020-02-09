South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.69. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

