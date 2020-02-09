Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of SO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,083. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

