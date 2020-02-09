S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion.S&P Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $295.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,593. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $189.21 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

