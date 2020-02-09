Spectrum Management Group Inc. Invests $282,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

