Spectrum (SPT) One Day Volume Hits $29,894.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Spectrum has a market cap of $45,315.00 and approximately $29,894.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00762889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.