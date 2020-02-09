Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

