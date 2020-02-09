Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.