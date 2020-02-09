State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $31.36. 7,192,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,413. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

