State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 817,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

