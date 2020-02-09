State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Strs Ohio grew its position in CarMax by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in CarMax by 7.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. 1,026,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,399. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

