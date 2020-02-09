State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 193 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

NYSE MAA opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $634,333. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.